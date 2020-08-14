You are the owner of this article.
Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA could lose $65 million if Wildcats don't play football

021019-spt-ua bk-p8.JPG (copy)

Arizona Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke addresses the media at halftime of the UA-WSU game at McKale Center on Feb. 9, 2019.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke addressed the media for the first time since the Pac-12 shuttered sports competition until 2021, due to COVID-19 concern. 

Heeke said the conference's move was "gut-wrenching," but is "very supportive of the decision." 

Among other noteworthy topics, Heeke said if Arizona doesn't have a college football season completely in the fall or spring, the UA would lose between $60-65 million in revenue. 

Here are quick notes and highlights of Heeke's press conference on Friday: 

