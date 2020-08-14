Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA could lose $65 million if Wildcats don't play football

Arizona Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke addressed the media for the first time since the Pac-12 shuttered sports competition until 2021, due to COVID-19 concern.
Heeke said the conference's move was "gut-wrenching," but is "very supportive of the decision."
Among other noteworthy topics, Heeke said if Arizona doesn't have a college football season completely in the fall or spring, the UA would lose between $60-65 million in revenue.
Here are quick notes and highlights of Heeke's press conference on Friday:
Dave Heeke details the financial fallout if the Wildcats football season isn't played in the spring or fall. Athletic department would lose $60-65 million in revenue. pic.twitter.com/uqdQ6jjv88— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke: “I’m a strong advocate of playing football and developing an acceptable and an approved model for football in the spring.” pic.twitter.com/aAGmTbOJPi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke on the Pac-12 moving sports competition to 2021: "Very difficult and, quite frankly, gut-wrenching for me. ... I'm very supportive of the decision."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke says getting football back on track is "a two-year or two-season exercise."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Dave Heeke explains the 3 main factors that led the Pac-12 to postpone sports until 2021: pic.twitter.com/9cm8pS5ywB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke: "If we don't have football completely, we're looking at a revenue loss of $60-65 million."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
"We're always listening to our student-athletes."Dave Heeke discusses Arizona's response to the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited movement. pic.twitter.com/aeTMl4diIb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke said UA is "exploring" a loan for revenue loss. "We would entertain some sort of bridge funding." https://t.co/8l5pNnrx7I— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 14, 2020
Heeke said Arizona is considering the loan program. "We have to maintain some level of operation," he said. Football cut will effectively reduce UA's 2020-21 athletic revenue by more than half, school estimates.— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) August 14, 2020
What happened in the two weeks between the Pac-12 releasing a conference-only schedule and shutting down sports until 2021? Arizona AD Dave Heeke: "Two weeks is an eternity in the Covid-19 era. ... Hour to hour, things change."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
Arizona AD Dave Heeke said he has spoken to Sean Miller and Adia Barnes about possible "bubble" scenarios for @APlayersProgram and @ArizonaWBB.— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
"I think there's ways to do that. We may even have to do some of that as we go into a winter and spring season."Dave Heeke on the possibility of creating a bubble for college athletics. pic.twitter.com/ynakmEByhC— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 14, 2020
