Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA has 'full intention' to play college football in 2020

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced UA has "full intention" to not only play college football in 2020, but the Wildcats plan to kickoff its season in late August without a delay. Despite COVID-19 shutting down college sports in the spring, including Arizona's spring football practice period, Heeke said the current plan is to keep UA's football season on track.

"We're taking those steps to bring our players back to be ready for that when that happens, and then be able to train and be ready for a college football season," Heeke said.

"None of us know what the college football season will entail at this point. There are numerous hypotheticals and ideas out there. We're focused on trying to preserve a complete season of football, or as many games as possible. That's critical to the overall economic health of not only the University of Arizona, but all of the college athletics at the Power Five level."

Heeke later added, "It's very important to the overall economic health of college athletics. ... Without college football, it would be devastating."