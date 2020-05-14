Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA has 'full intention' to play college football in 2020

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced UA has "full intention" to not only play college football in 2020, but the Wildcats plan to kickoff its season in late August without a delay. Despite COVID-19 shutting down college sports in the spring, including Arizona's spring football practice period, Heeke said the current plan is to keep UA's football season on track.
"We're taking those steps to bring our players back to be ready for that when that happens, and then be able to train and be ready for a college football season," Heeke said.
"None of us know what the college football season will entail at this point. There are numerous hypotheticals and ideas out there. We're focused on trying to preserve a complete season of football, or as many games as possible. That's critical to the overall economic health of not only the University of Arizona, but all of the college athletics at the Power Five level."
Heeke later added, "It's very important to the overall economic health of college athletics. ... Without college football, it would be devastating."
Last week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott met with coaches of the conference's football and men's and women's basketball teams, along with athletic directors, athletic administrators and faculty to discuss potential hurdles and scenarios with football, which is a huge dividend in college athletics' revenue. In 2018-19, $43.3 million of UA's $102 million in revenue came from the football team. In a phone interview with the Star last week, Scott is hopeful for the college football season to begin on time, but is weighing other options, including a Pac-12-only season if push comes to shove.
“Sitting here today, we’re optimistic — it’s our intention that the season is gonna start on time and we’re going to be able to play a full season,” Scott said. “But we are also doing work on scenario B, C, D and E, which run the gamut: Late start, compressed conference-only seasons, (playing in) the spring. But those are all really backup plans and contingency plans at the moment."
