Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA has 'full intention' to play football in 2020

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced UA has "full intention" to play college football in 2020. Despite COVID-19 shutting down college sports in the spring, including Arizona's spring football practice period, Heeke said the current plan is to keep UA's football season on track.
"We're taking those steps to bring our players back to be ready for that when that happens, and then be able to train and be ready for a college football season," Heeke said.
"None of us know what the college football season will entail at this point. There are numerous hypotheticals and ideas out there. We're focused on trying to preserve a complete season of football, or as many games as possible. That's critical to the overall economic health of not only the University of Arizona, but all of the college athletics at the Power Five level."
Heeke later added, "It's very important to the overall economic health of college athletics. ... Without college football, it would be devastating."
Last week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott met with coaches of the conference's football and men's and women's basketball teams, along with athletic directors, athletic administrators and faculty to discuss potential hurdles and scenarios with football, which is a huge dividend in college athletics' revenue. In 2018-19, $43.3 million of UA's $102 million in revenue came from the football team. In a phone interview with the Star last week, Scott is hopeful for the college football season to begin on time, but is weighing other options, including a Pac-12-only season if push comes to shove.
“Sitting here today, we’re optimistic — it’s our intention that the season is gonna start on time and we’re going to be able to play a full season,” Scott said. “But we are also doing work on scenario B, C, D and E, which run the gamut: Late start, compressed conference-only seasons, (playing in) the spring. But those are all really backup plans and contingency plans at the moment."
Heeke also said on Thursday that UA will continue to fully work with government officials, the Pac-12 and the NCAA to ensure a safe and healthy plan to return to sports. Cal State University announced that all of its 23 campuses spread across California will no longer allow in-person teaching and classes in the fall will be strictly online.
That doesn't include UCLA and Cal, but it could impact the Pac-12's nonconference schedule, including the Bruins' Week 3 contest against San Diego State. But in a report by CBS Los Angeles earlier this week, UC spokesperson Stett Holbrook said "it’s likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall." Arizona is scheduled to face UCLA on Oct. 3 in Pasadena, but Heeke said UA hasn't "talked about a modified season." However, Heeke said several UA teams have prepared for a regional schedule, such as opponents from New Mexico, Nevada, Southern California and other surrounding states either bus ride or direct flight away from Tucson.
"I believe there will be athletics in some fashion with the information I have now," Heeke said.
"I hope I'm right."
