Arizona AD Dave Heeke says UA has 'full intention' to play football in 2020

Last week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott met with coaches of the conference's football and men's and women's basketball teams, along with athletic directors, athletic administrators and faculty to discuss potential hurdles and scenarios with football, which is a huge dividend in college athletics' revenue. In 2018-19, $43.3 million of UA's $102 million in revenue came from the football team. In a phone interview with the Star last week, Scott is hopeful for the college football season to begin on time, but is weighing other options, including a Pac-12-only season if push comes to shove.

“Sitting here today, we’re optimistic — it’s our intention that the season is gonna start on time and we’re going to be able to play a full season,” Scott said. “But we are also doing work on scenario B, C, D and E, which run the gamut: Late start, compressed conference-only seasons, (playing in) the spring. But those are all really backup plans and contingency plans at the moment."

Heeke also said on Thursday that UA will continue to fully work with government officials, the Pac-12 and the NCAA to ensure a safe and healthy plan to return to sports. Cal State University announced that all of its 23 campuses spread across California will no longer allow in-person teaching and classes in the fall will be strictly online.