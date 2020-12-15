Arizona AD Dave Heeke seeking someone ‘who cares deeply about this place’ to become new Wildcats football coach

“We want someone who cares deeply about this place and will engage in the community, both through our local media outlets but (also) with our fans, with our fan base, with the people in Tucson, with the people in the state of Arizona.

“And I always say this: This program is our letter-winners, our lettermen, our former players’ program. That's who own this program, is our players. Our job as administrators, and quite frankly as coaches, is to be caretakers, to be stewards of them, to help and grow, to help build the program, to help other players feel so passionately about Arizona. That's what it's about. You’ve gotta get people that have that kind of mentality. That’s really what drives them, maybe more than some other things.

“This is a great job. It can be a great job for someone. And we’re going to find the right person.”

On the idea of being a program builder:

“I have to be careful, because I think we all overuse the word culture. It's an easy word to use. But it means a lot of different things. It means that you’ve got strength, you’ve got a really strong program, and you need someone who can build that. Those are a lot of pieces that build culture. ...