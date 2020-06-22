Arizona adds another defender, 3-star LB Matthew Weerts, to 2021 recruiting class

Arizona’s recent recruiting momentum continued Monday as the Wildcats picked up another verbal commitment for 2021 – their sixth in the month of June.

Linebacker Matthew Weerts from Batavia, Illinois, announced his plans to play for the UA. Weerts is rated as a three-star prospect. He’s listed at 6-2, 217 pounds. He also held offers from Air Force, Army and Boise State, among others.

Arizona has nine commitments for the ’21 class, and six of them play defense – seven if you include athlete Cole Batson of San Clemente, California, who likely will play outside linebacker or safety.

Weerts projects as an inside linebacker, where Arizona stands to lose its top two players after this season, assuming it’s played: seniors Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler. Projected starting outside linebacker Anthony Pandy is also a senior. The other projected starter on the outside, Jalen Harris, is a redshirt junior.