Arizona adds Michigan LB Anthony Solomon via transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats landed a two-fer at linebacker on Monday, when former Michigan Wolverine Anthony Solomon announced on Instagram his decision to transfer to the UA.
Solomon, a junior, joined former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols as linebackers to pledge to the Wildcats on Monday. The Wildcats also added ex-UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing, a former Maricopa High School standout.
Solomon, a 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Wildcats the same day he entered the transfer portal. He's the second St. Thomas Aquinas High School product to join Arizona since the hiring of head coach Jedd Fisch; safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of former NFL linebacker Jason Taylor, just finished his first season with the Wildcats.
In 23 games over three seasons at Michigan, Solomon totaled six tackles, mostly as a special teams contributor.
Both Solomon and Echols address Arizona's depth issues at linebacker following the departures of Anthony Pandy, Kenny Hebert, Treshaun Hayward and Rashie Hodge. Echols and Solomon will likely play alongside returning starter Jerry Roberts, who suffered a leg injury on the first play of Arizona's loss to Washington State; former Wisconsin Badger Malik Reed; and Issaiah Johnson, among others. The Wildcats have also signed two high school linebackers: Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Martin and four-star outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane, who is one of the highest-rated commits in Arizona's '22 class.
Arizona has four players committed to the UA through the transfer portal: Solomon, Echols, Cowing and former UCLA safety DJ Warnell.
