 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona adds Michigan LB Anthony Solomon via transfer portal

Arizona adds Michigan LB Anthony Solomon via transfer portal

Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin (20) walk off the field with fellow south Florida native Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon (10), after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

 Tony Ding

The Arizona Wildcats landed a two-fer at linebacker on Monday, when former Michigan Wolverine Anthony Solomon announced on Instagram his decision to transfer to the UA. 

Solomon, a junior, joined former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols as linebackers to pledge to the Wildcats on Monday. The Wildcats also added ex-UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing, a former Maricopa High School standout

Solomon, a 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Wildcats the same day he entered the transfer portal. He's the second St. Thomas Aquinas High School product to join Arizona since the hiring of head coach Jedd Fisch; safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of former NFL linebacker Jason Taylor, just finished his first season with the Wildcats.

In 23 games over three seasons at Michigan, Solomon totaled six tackles, mostly as a special teams contributor. 

Both Solomon and Echols address Arizona's depth issues at linebacker following the departures of Anthony Pandy, Kenny Hebert, Treshaun Hayward and Rashie Hodge. Echols and Solomon will likely play alongside returning starter Jerry Roberts, who suffered a leg injury on the first play of Arizona's loss to Washington State; former Wisconsin Badger Malik Reed; and Issaiah Johnson, among others. The Wildcats have also signed two high school linebackers: Three-star inside linebacker Tyler Martin and four-star outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane, who is one of the highest-rated commits in Arizona's '22 class. 

Arizona has four players committed to the UA through the transfer portal: Solomon, Echols, Cowing and former UCLA safety DJ Warnell. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd on outlasting Washington, Arizona's 'great spirit' and facing ASU

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News