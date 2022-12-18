Arizona adds Oregon transfer Justin Flowe, former Georgia DL Bill Norton

Arizona's latest pickups in the NCAA transfer portal is two-fer — and one of them could become the most impactful player for the Wildcats' defense in 2023.

Justin Flowe, a former star Oregon Duck, who was the top-rated inside linebacker for the 2020 recruiting class as a five-star prospect from Upland, California, entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Eugene, then committed to the UA on Sunday after visiting Tucson this past week. Flowe has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Wildcats also landed former Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton, a 6-foot-6-inch, 300-pounder from Memphis who entered the portal during his junior season at Georgia. Norton had 12 tackles in 26 games over his four-year career with the Bulldogs.

Flowe is the second-highest recruit to sign with Oregon behind current New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Flowe, a 6-3, 220-pounder dealt with injuries at Oregon and only played in 12 games in three seasons. During the pandemic-influenced 2020 season, Flowe missed the entire season with a knee injury; he also missed most of the '21 season with foot injury. He had 35 tackles this season for the Ducks.

Flowe will join a linebacker corps of budding freshman Jacob Manu and returning seventh-year player Jerry Roberts. The Wildcats also still have Ammon Allen, Malik Reed and Anthony Solomon, among others, on the roster.

After losing a plethora of defensive starters from this season, the Wildcats have added several defensive players recently. Besides Flowe and Norton, the Wildcats also have commitments from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa and Cal edge rusher Orin Patu.