Arizona announces future football matchups against Wyoming, Weber State

  • Updated
The Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday announced three future football matchups, including a home-and-home series with Wyoming.

Arizona and Wyoming agreed to square off in 2030 and ’33. The first game is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, in Tucson. The second is set for Sept. 17, 2033, in Laramie.

Arizona hasn’t faced Wyoming since 1977. The Cowboys, who play in the Mountain West Conference, defeated Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

The UA also added a game against Weber State in 2025. The Big Sky Conference school based in Ogden, Utah, is scheduled to visit Arizona on Sept. 6, 2025. It will be the first meeting between the programs.

Arizona has filled all three slots in its non-conference schedule in 2021, ’22, ’23, ’25 and ’27. It has one opening apiece in ’24 and ’26.

The UA had to cancel its three non-conference games for this season – Hawaii, Portland State and Texas Tech – when the Pac-12 announced last week that it would shift to an all-conference schedule for 2020 in an effort to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are all of Arizona’s upcoming out-of-conference matchups:

2021

  • 9/2 – vs. BYU (at Las Vegas)
  • 9/11 – vs. San Diego State
  • 9/18 – vs. Northern Arizona

2022

  • 9/3 – at San Diego State
  • 9/10 – vs. Mississippi State
  • 9/17 – vs. North Dakota State

2023

  • 9/2 – vs. Northern Arizona
  • 9/9 – at Mississippi State
  • 9/16 – vs. UTEP

2024

  • 8/31 – vs. Northern Arizona
  • 9/14 – at Kansas State

2025

  • 8/30 – at Hawaii
  • 9/6 – vs. Weber State
  • 9/13 – vs. Kansas State

2026

  • 9/5 – vs. Northern Arizona
  • 9/12 – at BYU

2027

  • 9/4 – at Colorado State
  • 9/11 – vs. BYU
  • 9/18 – vs. Northern Arizona

2028

  • 9/2 – vs. Colorado State
  • 9/16 – at Nebraska

2029

  • 9/8 – vs. Virginia Tech

2030

  • 8/30 – at Virginia Tech
  • 9/14 – vs. Wyoming

2031

  • 9/13 – vs. Nebraska

2032

  • 9/4 – at Alabama

2033

  • 9/3 – vs. Alabama
  • 9/17 – at Wyoming
