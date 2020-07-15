Arizona announces future football matchups against Wyoming, Weber State

The Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday announced three future football matchups, including a home-and-home series with Wyoming.
Arizona and Wyoming agreed to square off in 2030 and ’33. The first game is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, in Tucson. The second is set for Sept. 17, 2033, in Laramie.
Arizona hasn’t faced Wyoming since 1977. The Cowboys, who play in the Mountain West Conference, defeated Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.
The UA also added a game against Weber State in 2025. The Big Sky Conference school based in Ogden, Utah, is scheduled to visit Arizona on Sept. 6, 2025. It will be the first meeting between the programs.
Arizona has filled all three slots in its non-conference schedule in 2021, ’22, ’23, ’25 and ’27. It has one opening apiece in ’24 and ’26.
The UA had to cancel its three non-conference games for this season – Hawaii, Portland State and Texas Tech – when the Pac-12 announced last week that it would shift to an all-conference schedule for 2020 in an effort to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are all of Arizona’s upcoming out-of-conference matchups:
2021
- 9/2 – vs. BYU (at Las Vegas)
- 9/11 – vs. San Diego State
- 9/18 – vs. Northern Arizona
2022
- 9/3 – at San Diego State
- 9/10 – vs. Mississippi State
- 9/17 – vs. North Dakota State
2023
- 9/2 – vs. Northern Arizona
- 9/9 – at Mississippi State
- 9/16 – vs. UTEP
2024
- 8/31 – vs. Northern Arizona
- 9/14 – at Kansas State
2025
- 8/30 – at Hawaii
- 9/6 – vs. Weber State
- 9/13 – vs. Kansas State
2026
- 9/5 – vs. Northern Arizona
- 9/12 – at BYU
2027
- 9/4 – at Colorado State
- 9/11 – vs. BYU
- 9/18 – vs. Northern Arizona
2028
- 9/2 – vs. Colorado State
- 9/16 – at Nebraska
2029
- 9/8 – vs. Virginia Tech
2030
- 8/30 – at Virginia Tech
- 9/14 – vs. Wyoming
2031
- 9/13 – vs. Nebraska
2032
- 9/4 – at Alabama
2033
- 9/3 – vs. Alabama
- 9/17 – at Wyoming
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!