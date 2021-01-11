 Skip to main content
Arizona announces signings of transfers Anderson, Maldonado, Harris, Rutherford
Tailback Drake Anderson transferred from one group of Wildcats to another, leaving Northwestern for Arizona.

Arizona announced that it has signed four transfers, clearing the way for those players to enroll in classes and participate in spring practice.

The four players verbally committed to the Wildcats earlier this month. They are: running back Drake Anderson, safety Gunner Maldonado, defensive end Jason Harris and cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.

Anderson and Maldonado transferred from Northwestern. Both attended Chandler High School. Anderson was a redshirt sophomore in 2020. Maldonado was a freshman.

Harris, who transferred from Colorado, is the brother of UA pass rusher Jalen Harris and the son of two ex-Wildcats: Sean Harris (football) and Cha-Ron Harris (women’s basketball). Jason Harris, a four-star recruit from Gilbert Higley High School, did not appear in any games for the Buffaloes as a freshman this past season.

Rutherford also was a four-star recruit coming out of Jesuit High School near Sacramento, California. He appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman at Notre Dame in 2020.

The UA spring semester starts Wednesday.

The transfers join 16 players who signed with Arizona in December. New coach Jedd Fisch will have a chance to finish the 2021 class on National Signing Day (Feb. 3). The Wildcats have five known verbal commitments and are believed to have three additional openings.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

