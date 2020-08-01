Arizona backup QB Kevin Doyle opts out of 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns

Reserve quarterback Kevin Doyle became the first player from Arizona – and among only a handful in the nation thus far – to officially opt out of the 2020 season because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doyle made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

“We are in challenging times,” said the redshirt sophomore from West Chester, Pennsylvania. “I have been watching and reading about the COVID pandemic and understand that it is new for everybody. The only thing I can do is listen to professionals and watch professionals and make decisions off of that information.

“(If) dozens of high-profile NFL players are opting out of playing football and giving up tens of millions of dollars, there must be more risk than I can even perceive. I love the University of Arizona, and I support my teammates and coaches. With that being said, yesterday I gave my official notice that I will be opting out of the upcoming football season. I am looking forward to getting past this pandemic and rejoining my teammates as quickly as possible.”