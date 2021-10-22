Arizona blows fourth-quarter lead to Washington, suffers 19th straight loss

Arizona went backwards on its next possession and had to punt. The Wildcats had a chance to get the ball back, but on third-and-4 — after a timeout — they were flagged for having too many men on the field.

Arizona had one last gasp from its 20 with 21 seconds left and no timeouts. Plummer’s Hail Mary pass from the UA 40 landed in the arms of Washington's Asa Turner well short of the end zone.

The Huskies cut into Arizona’s halftime lead just over five minutes into the third quarter.

Morris’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Bynum made it 13-7 with 9:41 left in the period. Jaydin Young, starting in place of the injured Gunner Maldonado, had tight coverage on Bynum in the end zone, but Bynum came down with the ball.

Arizona answered with a methodical, clock-consuming drive. It lasted 15 plays and took up 7 minutes and 10 seconds. It ended with Tyler Loop’s second field goal, a 35-yarder that made it 16-7 with 2:31 to play in the third.

After a sack by Trevon Mason — Arizona’s fourth of the night — the Wildcats advanced into scoring range. That’s when Plummer threw the game-turning pick.

Arizona fell to 0-7, 0-4 in the Pac-12. Washington improved to 3-4, 2-2.