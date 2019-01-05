Arizona-bound quarterback Grant Gunnell played only three snaps in the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio, exiting the game in the second quarter because of a minor leg injury.
Gunnell, who is due to arrive in Tucson this weekend, got hurt while running an option play on his second snap. After being sacked on his first play from scrimmage, Gunnell rolled to his right on second down. He took an awkward step and got tackled behind the line of scrimmage.
Here’s the play where Grant Gunnell got hurt. He played the next snap, throwing a pass that was dropped. Appeared to be in some discomfort coming off field. pic.twitter.com/5sUSdgVuXd— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) January 6, 2019
Gunnell ended up on his back amid a pile of players. He clutched his right knee but stayed in the game. On the next play, Gunnell threw a pass that was dropped. He left the high school showcase game and did not return, sitting out as a precaution.
The injury is not believed to be serious, and it isn’t expected to affect Gunnell’s workout regimen with the Wildcats. He is supposed to start throwing with his new teammates Sunday.
Gunnell, a three-star recruit, finished his career at St. Pius X High School in Houston as the all-time leading passer in Texas prep history. He is one of eight members of Arizona’s 2019 signing class slated to enroll for the spring semester.