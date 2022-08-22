Arizona Bowl announces ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski as featured speaker for luncheon

Began at UA in: 1965

Why she's famous: Arts — music

Notable accomplishment: Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014. She has also earned 11 Grammy Awards during her career.

In July 2014, Obama presented Ronstadt with one of 12 2013 National Medals of Arts and Humanities.

One of Ronstadt's most well-known albums is "Heart Like a Wheel," released in 1974.