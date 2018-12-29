If you came to the 2018 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl looking for offense, you came to the wrong place.
Arkansas State leads Nevada 7-3 at halftime Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The fourth iteration of the game has been dominated by defense.
The teams have combined to convert only 3 of 17 third downs and 1 of 4 fourth downs. Arkansas State has 266 yards of offense but has been unable to convert in Nevada territory. The Wolf Pack has just 72 yards of offense.
Arkansas State finally broke through late in the second quarter.
The second-quarter drive began with Justice Hansen hitting Kirk Merritt for 43 yards. Merritt made a diving catch over Nevada’s Jomon Dotson. Angry that the play wasn’t immediately being reviewed, Nevada coach Jay Norvell drew a unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, advancing the ball to the Nevada 17-yard line.
Five plays later, ASU’s Marcel Murray crashed into the end zone from the 2 to give the Red Wolves a 7-3 lead with 3:08 left in the half.
Neither team scored in a ragged first quarter that featured fourth-down stops, dropped passes and an unsightly missed field goal.
After a pair of three-and-outs, Arkansas State advanced to the Nevada 26-yard line. But on fourth-and-4, an under-pressure Hansen missed Darveon Brown over the middle.
The Red Wolves again moved into Wolf Pack territory on their next possession. But a pass initially ruled complete at the Nevada 15-yard line was overturned, forcing ASU to attempt a 47-yard field goal. Blake Grupe’s kick knuckleballed well short of the goalposts.
Nevada took over and advanced to the ASU 37. But on fourth-and-2, Justin Coleman and B.J. Edmonds stuffed Toa Taua for a 2-yard loss.
The next possession ended with Hansen throwing his first interception since Oct. 27.
The first drive of the second quarter ended with yet another fourth-down failure, this one by Arkansas State. After two more three-and-outs, Nevada finally found a rhythm. Ty Gangi hit Ben Putman on consecutive passes, gaining 26 yards. Kelton Moore rushed for 6 yards on third-and-5 for the Wolf Pack’s first and only third-down conversion of the half.
The drive stalled at the 19. Ramiz Ahmed’s 36-yard field goal gave Nevada a 3-0 lead.
The half ended with Grupe missing a 25-yard field-goal attempt.
Hansen is 12 of 22 for 150 yards. Gangi is 7 of 14 for 50 yards.