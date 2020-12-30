Arizona Bowl: How QB Nick Starkel unexpectedly found his way in San Jose

You can’t draw a straight line from quarterback Nick Starkel’s performance against San Jose State in 2019 to his becoming a Spartan in 2020. But you can make the case that the former was an essential first step in the latter becoming a reality.

Starkel was the starting quarterback for Arkansas on that September 2019 evening in Fayetteville. He had joined the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, where he had started his career under Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone. Yes, college football is a small world.

Starkel threw five interceptions that night in Arkansas’ 31-24 loss to San Jose State. He never truly recovered that season. He got buried on the bench.

“It was their way of saying, ‘Hey we’re done with you,’ ” said Starkel, who will lead SJSU against Ball State in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl on Thursday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. “It was like throwing out an old toy or an old T-shirt that you used to love. And that hurt. That hurt me. I had put so much blood, sweat and tears into that team, into that coaching staff and into that program.”

Starkel didn’t deny being responsible for his own demise. He hadn’t played well. He understood why he was being demoted.