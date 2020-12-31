Arizona Bowl: On Ball State's historic win, San Jose State's struggles in Tucson and notable alumni

Seen and heard from Ball State's 34-13 win over San Jose State in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl on Thursday.

Maybe it’s the sideline?

Ball State cruised by San Jose State 34-13 on Thursday, becoming the first team in Mid-American Conference history to win the Offerpad Arizona Bowl.

The Mountain West Conference dominated the Arizona Bowl in recent years, winning five of the first six contests with only New Mexico State (2017) as the outlier. The Mountain West winners have been Wyoming (2019), Nevada (2018, 2015) and Air Force (2016).

SJSU became the latest football team to lose as a home team at Arizona Stadium. In fact, no home team won a game at Arizona Stadium in 2020.

The Wildcats lost all three of their home games during the condensed season in 2020. UA hasn’t tasted victory in Tucson since September 2019, when quarterback Grant Gunnell made his first collegiate start in Arizona’s 20-17 win over UCLA. Following the Wildcats’ road win over Colorado a week later, Arizona began a 12-game losing streak that ended Kevin Sumlin’s tenure at the UA.