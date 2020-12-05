Arizona by the numbers: Here's how the Wildcats lost Saturday, fell to 0-4 this season

After jumping out to an early 13-0 lead, the Arizona Wildcats surrendered 24 unanswered points to Colorado and dropped their 11th game in a row.
These stats reveal how the Wildcats dropped to 0-4 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup game next week:
9
Arizona’s final nine drives of the game ended without a point. Two notable ends of drives that were detrimental to the outcome: Arizona quarterback Will Plummer was intercepted at the goal line in the third quarter a CU defensive lineman tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage. And with six minutes left in the game, Arizona had a turnover on downs inside CU's 10.
Both series garnered over 80 yards of offense, though the UA came away scoreless.
301
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard torched the Arizona defense for 301 rushing yards, the most a UA defense has allowed to an opposing tailback in school history. Broussard ripped off chunk runs of 75, 72, 59 and 28 yards at different points of the night.
The Buffaloes rushed for 407 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. The Wildcats have surrendered an average of 307 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.
“We did good besides the big plays," UA defensive lineman Roy Lopez said. "We let up too many big plays. You take those away, it's a completely different game."
3
The Wildcats' defense forced three turnovers, but turned them into just three total points. Arizona’s offense went 3 for 14 on third downs. The UA had three trips into the red zone and came away with just three points.
268
Arizona got the lead and remained competitive throughout the night thanks to a heavy reliance on the running game. As a result, UA produced its highest rushing output of the year with 268 yards — more than 100 yards more than the previous season-high. Michael Wiley churned out a career-high 126 yards on nine carries, while Gary Brightwell had 113 yards on 20 carries.
Kevin Sumlin said the gameplan was to get Arizona’s running backs more involved, and it paid dividends — even in a loss.
10
During UA’s 11-game losing streak, the Wildcats have lost by 10 or more points 10 times.
