Arizona by the numbers: Here's how the Wildcats lost Saturday, fell to 0-4 this season

After jumping out to an early 13-0 lead, the Arizona Wildcats surrendered 24 unanswered points to Colorado and dropped their 11th game in a row.

These stats reveal how the Wildcats dropped to 0-4 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup game next week:

9

Arizona’s final nine drives of the game ended without a point. Two notable ends of drives that were detrimental to the outcome: Arizona quarterback Will Plummer was intercepted at the goal line in the third quarter a CU defensive lineman tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage. And with six minutes left in the game, Arizona had a turnover on downs inside CU's 10.

Both series garnered over 80 yards of offense, though the UA came away scoreless.

301

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard torched the Arizona defense for 301 rushing yards, the most a UA defense has allowed to an opposing tailback in school history. Broussard ripped off chunk runs of 75, 72, 59 and 28 yards at different points of the night.

The Buffaloes rushed for 407 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. The Wildcats have surrendered an average of 307 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.