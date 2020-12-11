Arizona by the numbers: Ugly stats explain how Sun Devils ran over Wildcats in rivalry game

So, you’re here after ASU’s 70-7 shellacking of the Arizona Wildcats wanting to know exactly what happened.
Look no further than these numbers. They explain it all:
:56
The 94th Territorial Cup felt over just as soon as it started because the Sun Devils scored two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds. D.J. Taylor took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score. Arizona got the ball back, but Gary Brightwell fumbled on the second play of the possession inside the 5-yard line. ASU's Chip Trayanum then ran in a touchdown on the next play. Like that, the Sun Devils led 14-0.
7
Arizona had as many points — seven — as it did turnovers. The Wildcats committed seven turnovers Friday night, a program record. Quarterbacks Grant Gunnell (fumble) Will Plummer (interception) and Rhett Rodriguez (two interceptions) combined for four turnovers. Brightwell, Arizona's hard-charging running back, fumbled three times.
70
The 70 points Arizona allowed are the most its given up in a Pac-12 game, the most its given up against ASU and the most its given up in any game since Nov. 19, 1949. ASU's 70 points are the most ever scored by either team in the Territorial Cup rivalry.
2
The Wildcats are just the second Division I FBS team in 2020 to face a halftime deficit of 35 points or more despite having gained more yards than their opponent. Arizona outgained ASU 260-24 through the first two quarters, yet trailed 42-7 at the break. ASU played with a short field because of Arizona's turnovers.
1975-1978
Arizona hasn't lost four straight games to the Sun Devils since 1975-1978.
0
The Wildcats are winless through the first five games of their season for the first time since 1957. Back then, the Wildcats were coached by Ed Doherty and played in the Border Conference.
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
Arizona vs. Arizona State football, 2020
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
University of Arizona vs Arizona State
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!