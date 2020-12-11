Arizona by the numbers: Ugly stats explain how Sun Devils ran over Wildcats in rivalry game

So, you’re here after ASU’s 70-7 shellacking of the Arizona Wildcats wanting to know exactly what happened.

Look no further than these numbers. They explain it all:

:56

The 94th Territorial Cup felt over just as soon as it started because the Sun Devils scored two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds. D.J. Taylor took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score. Arizona got the ball back, but Gary Brightwell fumbled on the second play of the possession inside the 5-yard line. ASU's Chip Trayanum then ran in a touchdown on the next play. Like that, the Sun Devils led 14-0.

7

Arizona had as many points — seven — as it did turnovers. The Wildcats committed seven turnovers Friday night, a program record. Quarterbacks Grant Gunnell (fumble) Will Plummer (interception) and Rhett Rodriguez (two interceptions) combined for four turnovers. Brightwell, Arizona's hard-charging running back, fumbled three times.

70