Arizona-BYU game scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday; winner heads to Sweet 16

Th Arizona Wildcats will play BYU at 4 p.m. Friday in a game played at UTSA's gymnasium in San Antonio, the NCAA announced late Monday night. The game will air on ESPNU and 1400-AM.

Arizona advanced to the NCAA Tournament's second round with a runaway win over Stony Brook on Monday. The team's first NCAA win since 2005 was a blowout almost form the start. BYU upset Rutgers in the morning's first game, setting up a second-round showdown between the third-seeded Wildcats and 11th-seeded Cougars.