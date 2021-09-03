Arizona-BYU storylines: On Jedd Fisch’s first head-coaching job, QB uncertainty and links to '16

It isn’t uncommon for BYU players’ careers to stretch across six or seven seasons because many of them go on two-year missions after enrolling. So the fact that half a dozen current Cougars were on the roster when BYU faced Arizona in 2016 isn’t that strange.

What is weird is that five of them are classified as sophomores.

How can that be? Let’s look at the case of kicker Jake Oldroyd.

Oldroyd made his college debut in the ’16 opener. His first career kick was a game-winner against the Wildcats.

Oldroyd ended up redshirting that year. He then went on a two-year mission. When he returned, in 2019, he was considered a redshirt freshman. Then came the 2020 season. BYU played 12 games, but the NCAA decided the season wouldn’t count against anyone’s eligibility because of the pandemic. So Oldroyd remains a redshirt sophomore.

One of Oldroyd’s teammates, senior safety Jared Kapisi, was on the roster in 2014. He went on his mission in 2015 and ’16. He’s a “super senior” this year thanks to the NCAA’s ruling.

Two UA super seniors were members of the ’16 team that lost 18-16 to BYU in the opener in Glendale: center Josh McCauley and receiver Thomas Reid III. Both redshirted that season.