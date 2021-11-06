Arizona, Cal scoreless at halftime; QB Will Plummer playing through shoulder injury

Multiple missing players. Numerous injuries. Zero points.

That’s how the first half went down at Arizona Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Host Arizona and visiting Cal are scoreless. The Wildcats are seeking to end a 20-game losing streak, the nation’s longest active skid.

The Golden Bears came into the game without several players because of COVID-19 protocols. The Cats lost multiple players to injury during the first half.

Arizona amassed 179 yards to Cal’s 66 but threw two interceptions.

UA quarterback Will Plummer – in and out of the lineup after hurting his throwing shoulder – is 9 of 16 for 75 yard with one pick.

Cal is without seven starters and placekicker Dario Longhetto. Quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total yards per game, was among the Bears who didn’t make the trip. Transfer Ryan Glover took his place, making his first start for Cal. He’s 5 of 15 for 40 yards.

Arizona has its own problems. Plummer took a hard hit on the first play of the second quarter, landing on his right shoulder. He had to leave the game briefly, forcing Jamarye Joiner onto the field.