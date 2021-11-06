Arizona, Cal scoreless at halftime; QB Will Plummer playing through shoulder injury

Multiple missing players. Numerous injuries. Zero points.
That’s how the first half went down at Arizona Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Host Arizona and visiting Cal are scoreless. The Wildcats are seeking to end a 20-game losing streak, the nation’s longest active skid.
The Golden Bears came into the game without several players because of COVID-19 protocols. The Cats lost multiple players to injury during the first half.
Arizona amassed 179 yards to Cal’s 66 but threw two interceptions.
UA quarterback Will Plummer – in and out of the lineup after hurting his throwing shoulder – is 9 of 16 for 75 yard with one pick.
Cal is without seven starters and placekicker Dario Longhetto. Quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total yards per game, was among the Bears who didn’t make the trip. Transfer Ryan Glover took his place, making his first start for Cal. He’s 5 of 15 for 40 yards.
Arizona has its own problems. Plummer took a hard hit on the first play of the second quarter, landing on his right shoulder. He had to leave the game briefly, forcing Jamarye Joiner onto the field.
Joiner was considered doubtful for Saturday’s game after injuring his knee last week at USC. But with Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz out for the season because of injuries, Jedd Fisch had little choice but to turn to Joiner, who’s playing with a brace on his right leg.
After Joiner took two snaps, walk-on Luke Ashworth entered the game on third-and-6 at the Cal 23-yard line. Ashworth dropped to pass, but the ball was tipped by Cameron Goode and intercepted by Nate Rutchena, one of Cal’s subs at inside linebacker.
That was the second tipped-ball interception of the first half. Arizona’s opening drive ended in similar fashion, as Marqez Bimage deflected a Plummer pass, which was picked off by Evan Tattersall – the Bears’ other replacement at inside linebacker.
That play took place on third-and-goal from the Cal 7. It was Arizona’s best scoring opportunity.
Plummer came back into the game and didn’t have much of a chance behind a depleted offensive line. Already without starting left guard Donovan Laie, the Wildcats lost left tackle Jordan Morgan on the play that resulted in the second interception. Soon after, backup guard Matthew Stefanski Jr. went down.
The upshot of all that: Josh McCauley, the Wildcats’ longtime starting center, had to play left tackle. Freshman JT Hand slid in at left guard. Josh Baker, who started at left guard, moved to center.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev