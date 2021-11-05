Arizona-Cal storylines: On Jerry Roberts’ readiness, the UA’s ‘war daddy’ and a tight end's homecoming

“If you look at the way Jalen Harris has not only improved all year but led all year, he is a war daddy,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said. “He took 83 snaps in the game. That was incredible for a defensive lineman.

“I can't say enough about the way he's competing. He's a captain, rightfully so. Quiet leader, does everything right on the practice field. And hopefully we'll have him back next year.”

Harris could return in 2022 as a sixth-year senior, but the way he’s trending, the NFL might be his next stop. Harris’ six pressures vs. USC gave him nine in the past two weeks. He had four in Arizona’s first six games.

While sacks have been hard to come by, Harris has been sound against the run. Listed at 6-5, 254 – 42 pounds higher than his weight as a true freshman – Harris is strong enough to hold up inside yet mobile enough to track down ball-carriers on the perimeter.

“His play in the spread run game, understanding the conflicts between the running back and the quarterback, prioritizing what is his responsibility, knowing how to pup and dent based on the blocks that you get on the perimeter ... this guy is a bright guy,” UA defensive coordinator Don Brown said.