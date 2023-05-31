Arizona cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Rutherford came to the UA via the portal in January 2021 after starting his college career at Notre Dame. As a graduate transfer, he's able to re-enter the portal outside the designated windows.

Rutherford started seven of the first eight games in 2021 before missing the final portion of the season because of injury. He appeared in five games last season, including two starts. In all, Rutherford had 24 tackles, four passes defenses and one fumble recovery.

Arizona is moving in a new direction at cornerback, where sophomore Ephesians Prysock is expected to start this season — with classmate Tacario Davis possibly alongside him.