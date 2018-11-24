Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1):
* Starting cornerback Lorenzo Burns is not dressed, a huge blow for the UA secondary. On his last snap at Washington State last week, Burns made a tackle and grabbed his left hamstring. Burns leads Arizona with 11 pass breakups.
* With Burns and Jace Whittaker (elbow) out, the starting cornerbacks likely will be walk-on Azizi Hearn and converted safety Troy Young. Others who could be in the mix: Christian Young, Antonio Parks, McKenzie Barnes and Malik Hausman.
* Besides Burns and Whittaker, the following projected 2018 contributors at cornerback are unavailable for various reasons: Malcolm Holland (injury), Sammy Morrison (injury), Tim Hough (left team), Tony Wallace (academics).
* As expected, Chacho Ulloa will start at safety for Scottie Young Jr., who has to sit out the first half because of a targeting foul incurred in the fourth quarter at WSU. It would be Ulloa’s first career start.
* Defensive end Justin Belknap is dressed for the first time since he broke his foot Sept. 13.
* Neither Whittaker nor defensive tackle PJ Johnson participated in the senior-day walk, a sign that they could be back next season.
* Punter Dylan Klymph sported a harness on his left shoulder during warmups. WildcatAuthority.com reported that Klumph dislocated his shoulder last week but played through the injury.
* A skirmish broke out about two hours before kickoff. Players, coaches and even administrators from both sides exchanged heated words. No punches were thrown, and no players were ejected. Security eventually arrived and camped out at midfield.
Arizona and ASU players getting into a scuffle during warmups. It’s rivalry week, folks. #TerritorialCup pic.twitter.com/BQDAR7z6FF— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 24, 2018
Be sure to check Tucson.com and the Wildcaster app for updates during and after the game. You can also follow me on Twitter at @michaeljlev.