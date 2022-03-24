Arizona CB Treydan Stukes shows star potential after receiving none as a recruit

We subsequently have learned the why behind the why. And that Nansen’s curriculum is called "Football School."

Nansen played linebacker at Washington State, but he has coached on both sides of the ball. He worked with running backs at Montana State, Washington and USC.

"When I moved to offense, I realized how important it is for defensive guys to understand what offenses are doing," Nansen said. "And then just talking to scouts at the combine, they say the biggest difference with our guys is that we're great on the board because of the way we develop them. I think that goes a long way.

"Some of (our) guys are more advanced when they come in (because) they know football. It's a great foundation. Technique and tackling and all that are important. So is ‘Football School.’ "

Subjects include formations, personnel groupings, route concepts, gaps and techniques. Nansen said he also repeats the first-day installation of the defense to make sure everyone has it down.

Stukes summed up the mission of "Football School" as follows: "See what we know and then see what we all need to learn a little more about."

