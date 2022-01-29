Arizona checked all the boxes for transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura

McCloud (leg) and Cruz (thumb), who transferred from Washington State to Arizona when de Laura became the starter at WSU, are still rehabilitating season-ending injuries, but are expected to participate in spring ball that’s set to begin in March.

The message of adding de Laura to boost competition in the quarterback room was well-received by the returners.

“They all understood and were appreciative of our honesty. We’ve never not told our quarterbacks the truth. We’ve never not told our player on the team the truth,” Fisch said. “Just like we brought in another (defensive tackle), another (defensive end), another linebacker, another receiver, the same thing. We’re bringing in another quarterback and if he’s the best one, he’ll play.

"They were a part of the recruitment (of de Laura), they were part of helping him out. They understand that the best thing for Arizona football is to get better at every single position.

“The cream rises to the top and competition makes everyone better, so they knew that was the case, and we never said we weren’t going to do that. When an opportunity arose like a Jayden de Laura, we were all very excited about him joining our team.”