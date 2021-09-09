Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, AD Dave Heeke hope for 'unbelievable experience' in Saturday's home opener

Pregame festivities will spill over to “Red-Blue” and “U of A” chants leading up to kickoff.

An additional video has been created to play leading into the fourth quarter. Students from the School of Theatre will lead the crowd in singing "All Hail, Arizona," the university’s alma mater.

Over 35,000 tickets have already been sold, according Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke. Walk-up ticket purchases on game day are expected to raise that total. Fisch has done his best to rally support on campus; he planned to drop off "It’s Personal" merchandise this week to UA fraternity houses to entice students to show up.

“It should be an unbelievable experience Saturday,” Fisch said. “And we've got to make it the greatest atmosphere we could possibly find.”

Fans 'on the honor system' when it comes to COVID-19



The athletic department finalized their health and safety stadium policies earlier this week, and Heeke released the full guidelines in his "Wildcat Wednesday" newsletter.