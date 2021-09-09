 Skip to main content
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, AD Dave Heeke hope for 'unbelievable experience' in Saturday's home opener
'We've got to make it the greatest atmosphere'

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, AD Dave Heeke hope for 'unbelievable experience' in Saturday's home opener

Fans attending Saturday's home opener against San Diego State will get more than just fireworks. A pregame concert by country star Phil Vassar, rally towels and new and improved concessions should mean Arizona Stadium is rocking by kickoff.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Saturday's home opener is going to be a big deal.

Country music star Phil Vassar will play a pregame concert on the UA Mall. There will be rally towels (dubbed "Tucson Towels"), free Chick-Fil-A for the ZonaZoo and a new and improved game-day atmosphere.

But there’s one thing first-year UA coach Jedd Fisch knows will put fans in the stands.

“The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is winning,” he said. “That’s a tradition we’re going to start immediately, if at all possible.”

And part of winning, Fisch explained, is having an atmosphere that intimidates the other school while simultaneously creating an environment that Wildcats fans want to be a part of.

Many of the familiar game-day traditions will remain.

"Bear Down Fridays" will return, the pregame "Wildcat Walk" on Cherry Avenue isn't going anywhere. Pregame hype videos will get the crowd into a frenzy before the Wildcats run onto the field from an oversized cage in the north end zone.

“That’s going to be an incredible area before they enter,” Fisch said. “We have a brand new intro video coming out.”

Fisch said the new hype video will blend past and present, honoring the accomplishments of previous Wildcat teams while highlighting the current players’ success.

Pregame festivities will spill over to “Red-Blue” and “U of A” chants leading up to kickoff.

An additional video has been created to play leading into the fourth quarter. Students from the School of Theatre will lead the crowd in singing "All Hail, Arizona," the university’s alma mater.

Over 35,000 tickets have already been sold, according Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke. Walk-up ticket purchases on game day are expected to raise that total. Fisch has done his best to rally support on campus; he planned to drop off  "It’s Personal" merchandise this week to UA fraternity houses to entice students to show up.

“It should be an unbelievable experience Saturday,” Fisch said. “And we've got to make it the greatest atmosphere we could possibly find.”

Fans 'on the honor system' when it comes to COVID-19

The athletic department finalized their health and safety stadium policies earlier this week, and Heeke released the full guidelines in his "Wildcat Wednesday" newsletter.

Arizona fans are expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test within 72 hours of arriving at the stadium. Heeke said the policy is an expectation, not a requirement; fans do not need to bring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to be admitted in.

“It's on the honor system,” Heeke said. “I fully expect all of our fans to abide by that honor system.”

However, fans must bring masks with them to wear in indoor spaces such as restrooms, elevators and common areas. Masks do not need to be worn in the stands or outdoor concourses.

Heeke said the indoor mask policy will be enforced in the stadium.

Concessions and ticketing

Both the gate entrances to the stadium and the concession stands located throughout the concourses are staying with contactless procedures.

All tickets for entry into Arizona Stadium must be loaded onto a mobile phone to be scanned. Mobile ticketing was also utilized by the UA during home softball and baseball games. The McKale Center ticket office will be staffed to help those needing assistance with mobile ticketing.

Concessions in the stadium will be exclusively cashless. Vendors will accept all major credit/debit cards, plus Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

Kerr to address team

Former Arizona basketball great Steve Kerr is set to be an honorary captain for the UA football team Saturday, walking out with the players during the coin toss. Kerr, who will be at Sunday’s Lute Olson public tribute, is also giving a pregame speech to the football team.

Fisch called  the Golden State Warriors coach two weeks ago to inquire about being an honorary captain for the home opener. When Fisch learned Kerr was already planning to be in town for the Olson tribute, the Arizona coach made it a priority to get the ex-Wildcat icon involved in the football festivities.

“The timing of it couldn't have been better,” Fisch said.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

QB rotation likely to continue for Arizona vs. SDSU; updates on Joiner, Morgan, Rocker

Arizona likely will continue to use two quarterbacks against San Diego State on Saturday.

Asked whether he again planned to play both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said: “Yeah, I think so.”

Cruz took 79 of 88 snaps in last week's opener against BYU. Plummer played most of one series in the first half.

“We're not set in the same manner as we were going into the (first) game," Fisch said Thursday. "But there's certainly some value to be able to stand next to me, look at what's going on in the game, have a deep breath and say, ‘OK, I see why that play was called.’ ”

Cruz and Plummer should have a new weapon at their disposal, as receiver Jamarye Joiner is expected to make his 2021 debut. Joiner missed the opener while continuing to rehab from offseason foot surgery.

“I expect him to have some role in the game, play some snaps,” Fisch said. “He's just working his way back. He was able to practice for parts of practice. Each day we've just been doing some load management, keeping an eye on him. He's doing fantastic.”

Left tackle Jordan Morgan’s status is a little less certain. Morgan, who missed the opener because of a lower-leg injury, returned to practice Wednesday. Fisch said he’s “hopeful” Morgan will be to play.

Fisch also said he’d like to get freshman running back Stevie Rocker Jr. into the game if the right situation presents itself. Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson split all the snaps at tailback last week.

Rocker, an impressive first-year player from Canyon del Oro High School, suited up vs. BYU but didn’t play.

“I’d like to be able to ... get a third back out there at some point in time,” Fisch said. “I think it all depends on how many plays we have to be able to get that done.”

