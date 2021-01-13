Arizona coach Jedd Fisch on how Wildcats’ staff came together and will work together

Three weeks into his new job, Jedd Fisch is tired of talking about himself.

He hasn’t had much of a choice up to this point. The new coach of the Arizona Wildcats had to persuade coaches to come to Tucson. He had to persuade players to stick around. He had to sell himself and his vision for the program.

With those initial, critical tasks — staffing and player retention — nearing completion, Fisch can turn his attention elsewhere. Specifically, he can talk about the coaches he has brought aboard — how the group came together and how it will work together.

“The double whammy of staffing and retaining players has been quite the time commitment,” Fisch told the Star on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of talking — a lot of selling and telling. It almost feels like you’re talking about yourself way too much, trying to get people to either want to come or stay. You want to get out of that mode a little bit and start being able to really get to know others.”

Arizona has announced nine of 10 on-field assistants. The 10th is expected to be Keith Dudzinski, a longtime confidante of new defensive coordinator Don Brown.