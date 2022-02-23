Arizona coach Jedd Fisch on spring football, the Wildcats’ QB room, recruiting, NIL

We know you can’t name names, but you got a commitment from a four-star quarterback Tuesday. Why is it important to have a QB in every class?

A: “It’s critical for a couple reasons. One, they build momentum for your class. If you see what Noah (Fifita) did for our class when Noah committed to us, he built momentum. People wanted to play with Noah. People wanted to be around Noah. Noah could take his team to the state finals and wear Arizona wristbands. There’s things that go into having a quarterback as an early commit.

“The other part of it is, really anywhere you are, in the NFL or in college, you’re always bringing one new quarterback in every year. In college football, you’re always recruiting a quarterback because you have the ability to redshirt guys, you have different stages of people’s careers, you have different development that’s needed. And you have a situation where you want to build that depth up. We all saw what happened last year when we didn’t have the depth that we needed. So we are never going to put ourselves in that position again. Now I think we have a very strong quarterback room.”

How did you pull off a top-25 recruiting class coming off a 1-11 season?