Arizona coach Jedd Fisch preaches patience as Wildcats stumble into Pac-12 play

“So the big preaching point, and I've talked with Coach Fisch about it ... is just understand that this is a process. We knew it was going to be this way.

“We laid out a plan, and it hasn't gone exactly how we wanted it to go. But doesn't mean it can't change. We are playing for the Pac-12, and that goal is still in front of us. So just stay patient with it. Keep grinding.”

Laying the foundation

Fisch often refers to the “long haul.” No one expected Arizona to contend this year. The consensus over/under win total for the 2021 Wildcats was 2 1/2.

If Fisch’s initial recruiting success is a sign of what’s to come, Arizona should be respectable again in 2-3 years. But many core members of this year’s team won’t be around to experience that. So how do you sell “The Process” to the seniors — such as center Josh McCauley and linebacker Anthony Pandy — who don’t have any eligibility after this season?

“You can be a part of the process by being the first,” Fisch said. “You could look back on it and say, ‘Hey, I was in that. I was on that team. I was part of the change.’

“The house would fall over without a foundation. So this season is the foundation of the process and of the change.”