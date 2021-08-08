Arizona coach Jedd Fisch still looking for someone to separate at QB as camp continues

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their third practice of training camp Sunday night. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:

* UA coach Jedd Fisch said after practice that “someone needs to separate themselves” at quarterback. That hasn’t happened as of yet. Fisch is seeking more consistency from that position. The next week-plus will be a critical evaluation period for the three contenders.

* Fisch liked what he saw from Jordan McCloud in an unscripted period of 11-on-11 play, including a sideline pass to Jalen Johnson, who made a contested catch while also staying inbounds.

* Gunner Cruz connected twice with Tayvian Cunningham for touchdowns in 11-on-11. On the first play, Cunningham got behind the safeties and did a good job of getting a foot down inside the end line. On the second one, Cruz escaped to his right and found Cunningham, who located a soft spot in the middle of the defense.

* Will Plummer, who had a strong first two days, threw his second interception of training camp. It came in 7-on-7. Safety Gunner Malonado stepped in front of Plummer’s intended target in the middle of the end zone.