Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin encourages 'everyone' to vote in November election

In a social-media message posted Friday, Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin implored American citizens to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

“As I have noted before, when I look at our football team – a true melting pot – I am buoyed by their thoughtfulness, their collective voice and their willingness to demand change,” Sumlin tweeted. “It gives me hope that perhaps this generation will be the one to finally ensure social justice in America, and I am committed to standing with them and being a part of that solution.

“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history, and we all have a voice. I encourage everyone to use that voice at the ballot box in November.”

Sumlin, one of 14 Black head coaches in the 130-member Football Bowl Subdivision, has coached at Arizona since 2018. This was to have been his third season, but Pac-12 football is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wildcats are 9-15 under Sumlin.