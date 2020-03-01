Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin on QB plan, other personnel topics as Wildcats open spring practice

“I think everybody just assumes that Gary's the guy. But people forget that the (Michael) Wiley and Bam Smith made plays, and (Nathan) Tilford. There’s more competition in that room right now than maybe any other position that we have.”

How do you see things shaking out with the offensive line?

A: “The other day I was talking to the donor base. I think it was eight games that I counted, eight or nine, where we started a different offensive line out of 12 games. So that's the bad news. The good news is, we only lost one of those guys (Cody Creason) out of those combinations. And we were able to keep Josh Donovan from really playing a lot. (Donovan, a JC transfer, preserved his redshirt.) So we feel good about where those guys are. We've got a center that's returning for the third year (Josh McCauley).

“But again, we want to come out of spring ball getting the right people in the right place. So the first week, we're going to look at some combinations. And then we'll assess where we are over the break. And then really work those guys where we think their primary position is going to be for three weeks so that we can settle in on that. That's what our goal is.