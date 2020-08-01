Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin pleased with recruiting; in-state push remains a challenge

At linebacker, senior Anthony Pandy was projected to play on the outside alongside classmates Fields and Colin Schooler s in new coordinator Paul Rhoads’ 3-4 scheme. But Fields’ departure could change that.

“Pandy has proven that he can play both spots,” Sumlin said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get our best 11 guys on the field. If it’s him as a pass rusher, he’s a pass rusher. If he’s back inside and we have to find another pass rusher …”

Senior Kylan Wilborn is an option to play on the outside. Most of the others have considerably less experience, if any.

If the season is played this fall, the Wildcats might have to rely on young players at certain positions more than they’d prefer. Whether any of them will be in a position to make an immediate impact remains to be seen.

The majority of Arizona’s newcomers are just arriving on campus — about two months later than usual. They will be integrated into the strength-and-conditioning program by next week, but they won’t have nearly as much preparation time as they would in a typical offseason.

Will it be harder for the newcomers — freshmen in particular — to play right away under these conditions?