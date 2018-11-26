Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin delivered a two-pronged message to his team after its heartbreaking season-ending loss to rival Arizona State.
Part 1 was thanking the seniors for their contributions. Arizona had a small but productive senior class that included its top three receivers, its best offensive lineman, its third-leading tackler, its kicker and its punter.
“I’m very appreciative of their work,” Sumlin said. “You get a new coach, there are all kinds of new things that happen.”
For the most part, the seniors adapted to the changes like the veterans they were. Several of them posted goodbye messages on social media in the aftermath of Arizona’s 41-40 Territorial Cup loss Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
Kicker Josh Pollack — who made a career-high four field goals but missed the potential game-winner from 45 yards out in the final seconds — thanked the “Wildcat family” for “an amazing five years.”
“Things didn’t go the way anyone wanted to at the end,” Pollack tweeted. “It’s easy to blame certain plays or individuals for what happened, but football is a beautiful game. No single person can have the opportunity to do anything without 10 other players on the field, coaches giving you the opportunity or other support staff getting you prepared to go out there. It is a team sport, and we win and lose as a team.
“I had an opportunity at the end of the game to take the cup back to Tucson, and I failed. I take full ownership for that kick but will not let it impede me on my future journey. Failure is a catalyst for growth, not just as a player but also as a person.
“At the same time, I want to apologize to the Wildcat family for letting you all down on what is everyone’s goal each and every season — to beat the team up north. Don’t let this game or this season define this team, because I can say from being around these guys for years that they have heart and a surplus of motivation and work ethic.”
Here are some additional messages posted by departing UA seniors on Twitter and Instagram. They have been slightly edited for brevity and clarity:
Defensive tackle Dereck Boles: “That’s all she wrote. … I want to thank the U of A and all the fans for welcoming me with open arms since my first day in Tucson. I appreciate all the love and support, and I’ll never forget this place.”
Safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: “Thank you, U of A. It has been a complete blessing to be able to suit up and play for my hometown team. Thank you to my family, friends and my sweet mother, who stuck by my side through all the trials and tribulations that I have faced throughout my college career. Thank you to all the coaches that played a key role in developing me into the man/player that I am today. The things that were taught to me over these past four years will be something I (will) be able to apply to my everyday life.
“Also, a big thanks to THE BEST FANS IN (THE) NATION. … I’m excited for the future here, and I KNOW Coach Sumlin is going to steer this university in the right direction.”
Tackle Layth Friekh: “It didn’t end the way I wanted, but I’m thankful for the countless memories, the teammates that turned into family and coaches that impacted my life forever. Through the highs and lows, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Thank you, Arizona, I’ve loved every single second.”
Receiver Shawn Poindexter: “Thank you for an amazing three years. Although my stay was filled with ups and downs, I will always be grateful for the experience I had and the lessons I’ve learned.
“I’m thankful for all of the relationships that have been built over the last few years. Amazing teammates, classmates and U of A fans. Finally, I want to thank the coaching staff for believing in me as a player and treating me with the upmost respect. Thank you for helping me believe in myself.”
Part 2 of Sumlin’s postgame speech focused on the future. He urged the returning players to remember the pain of losing to ASU and to use that as fuel in the offseason.
“For the young guys, the feeling in that locker room should be something that you don’t forget,” Sumlin said. “In the offseason, when you don’t necessarily feel like that extra rep or that extra run, you’ve gotta go back to this feeling.”
Will PJ be back?
No final decision has been reached regarding the future of defensive tackle PJ Johnson, the Star has learned.
Johnson — who emerged as one of the defense’s top playmakers this season — was listed as a redshirt junior this year. But this past season was Johnson’s fifth since high school, so he would have to get a waiver from the NCAA to play at Arizona next year. He will meet with Sumlin sometime soon to determine the best course of action — coming back for another year or pursuing a professional career.
Johnson attended Sacramento State for three years, redshirting for two of them. He missed the 2016 season after having a tumor removed from his leg.
Johnson played for City College of San Francisco in 2017 before transferring to Arizona and enrolling in January. He appeared in 10 games, recording 31 tackles. He finished second on the team with 8.5 stops for losses, including three sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
Besides the tumor, Johnson also suffered a burst appendix during his time at Sac State.
Johnson is the father of two young children; that could factor into his decision.
With Boles (35 tackles, five TFLs) definitely leaving, restocking the interior of the defensive line is a priority for the coaching staff, regardless of whether Johnson comes back.
Injury update
Second-year receiver Brian Casteel tweeted that he suffered a back injury during the first week of the season, sidelining him for the year.
Casteel showed promise as a freshman and should compete for playing time at a position that loses Poindexter, Shun Brown and Tony Ellison. Those three combined for 135 receptions, 1,939 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“This offseason will be something special, and I will be back better than ever!” Casteel tweeted. “I love my team no matter what happens!”