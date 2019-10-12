The Arizona Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class is so far comprised of mostly offensive players, which isn’t all that surprising considering Kevin Sumlin is the head coach.
The top three recruits in the Wildcats’ upcoming class, according to 247Sports.com, are a tight end, quarterback and running back. Just three of the 12 players who have committed play defense: defensive end Dion Wilson and cornerbacks Alphonse Oywak and Khary Crump.
Oywak (pronounced OY-wahk) is a 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound ballhawk from Kent, Washington who is rated as a three-star recruit and the 15th-best prospect from his state for 2020. Oywak committed to Arizona in July, choosing the Wildcats over offers from Oregon State, Utah State, Nevada and Air Force.
The Star talked to the defensive back about life growing up with three brothers — including one who attends ASU — his senior season at Kentwood High School and what UA fans can expect out of him when he arrives in 2020:
How is your last year of high school football going?
A: “The season’s been pretty good. The offseason went well and coming into this season, we came out with fire and now we’re sitting at 5-1. We just came off a big win (Friday night) so we’re doing good. And personally, I’m doing pretty good and I’m now coming off three games in a row with an interception — so, yeah, we’ve been balling and we’re trying to keep that energy.”
What did you like about how the Arizona coaching staff recruited you?
A: “They were the first school to reach out to me. ... The belief they have in me and the bond they showed really stood out to me and it meant a lot. Coach (Demetrice) Martin has reached out to me to see how I’m doing so we’re building that connection.”
What was your reaction when Arizona became your first major conference offer?
A: “It was big for me, because it was Power 5 and it came at the beginning of this year. This year was the year I really started to showcase my abilities so for a Power 5 school to reach out to me that early, it meant a lot.”
How would you describe your skill set?
A: “Since I’m a long corner, press is something that I think is one of my best abilities. I can also play off as well so those are the two aspects of my game.”
Why was Arizona the right choice instead of the other schools that recruited you?
A: “That bond and connection I have with them and at the same time, that’s the only school I went to for my official visit. The bond down there and as well as what I want to do after college. Academic aspects and all of those things, Tucson has it all down there so they were always my primary choice. I would definitely like to study business especially in Tucson. Eller Business is a business school that I definitely want to get into.”
How many siblings do you have?
A: “I have three brothers … I’m the second-oldest. My older (brother) just graduated and he’s at ASU, and then I have two younger brothers.”
How was life growing up with three brothers?
A: “It was definitely a struggle from my parents’ perspective, because my dad was always working out of the country so it was mostly my mom.”
Do all of the brothers play football?
A: “All of us played football. My older brother played football but decided to take academics seriously, so that’s what he’s doing. The youngest is in middle school and he’s just starting up football and then the other who’s a sophomore is sticking with basketball.”
Is there an NFL player you emulate?
A: “Definitely (Jacksonville Jaguars star) Jalen Ramsey. I love his intensity and the way he plays, and he’s also a long and big cornerback.”
What’s something unique about you outside of the football field?
A: “Something that is a big part of me is my faith. I’m a student leader and I do different things around the community to better myself. Growing up here in Kent, it really is a community. Everything here is original and the same and everyone here knows each other. It’s not just football, but it’s also getting out in the community and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
How would you describe your experience at the UA during the official visit when the Wildcats played Texas Tech?
A: “I was greeted with a lot of love and the hospitality really opened up my eyes. It made me feel comfortable and at home from the start. We went down there for the weekend and went to the game and saw the energy. We saw the kind of town Tucson is when it comes to football, because they don’t have a major sports team down there so football down there is the U of A. The games there, it’s one of the best experiences you can go to. And going through that experience with the coaches and some of the staff members, it was amazing.”
If you could describe who you are to Arizona fans who don’t know you, what would you tell them?
A: “I would tell them first and foremost I’m ready to make an impact down there in Tucson. Coach Sumlin is building something great down there and it’s something that I want to carry on. I’m really looking forward to it and I love Tucson. I’m just ready to start my journey.”