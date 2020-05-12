Arizona commit Jackson Bailey knows he'll have to earn playing time with the Wildcats

It’s no secret that Kevin Sumlin and the rest of the Arizona coaching staff have cannonballed into Texas and Louisiana to add players to the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class.

The UA has offered 55 players from Texas and 15 from Louisiana, according to 247Sports.com’s database. In the last week, the Wildcats have received commitments from two players in the area: Louisiana linebacker/safety Kolbe Cage and, on Friday, three-star Texas outside linebacker Jackson Bailey. Bailey attends Red Oak High School, located south of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“Arizona just caught my attention more. It’s not too far from home and it’s not too close,” Bailey said. “I like that it’s a Pac-12 school and my parents won’t have to come to every game, they can just catch it on TV, so they don’t have to spend a lot of money on plane tickets and game tickets.”

There were other reasons, too. Bailey talked to the Star about his commitment, the outside linebacker position, his hobbies and his part-time job — working at Walmart:

Arizona had only been recruiting you for just over a month; why commit now?