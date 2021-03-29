Arizona commit Jonah Coleman hopes to use scholarship to help himself, family

When did the UA become serious about your recruitment, and how has your relationship with Graham evolved in just a short time?

A: “We didn’t always talk about football. He wanted to know my family and get to know me, so everything wasn’t always about football. He wanted to know about me as a person, my life, what I do, my hobbies, what my pops likes to do, what my mom likes to do. He got on FaceTime with my mom, and he’s the first coach to ever do that. He’s also been on FaceTime with my pops too, so things like that.”

What’s home like?

A: “I come from a family that is probably less fortunate, so everything that we’ve ever gotten we had to work for it, my pops taught me that at a young age. I was surrounded by a lot of bad things at a young age, and my pops had to take me away and kept me on the right track, because I could’ve easily veered off and been in the streets doing things I wasn’t supposed to do, but my pops took me out of that life.