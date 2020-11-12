Arizona commit KC Ossai can't wait to bring 'havoc' to Wildcats' defense

Describe your childhood living in Nigeria.

A: “It was fun. My mom and dad traveled a lot to go work so it’d just be us by ourselves, and we were troublemakers. Everything we did, we did together. We created a bond with my four siblings. My little brother was born in America, but we did everything together. We got in trouble together, we just did everything together, it was amazing.”

What activities did you do in Nigeria?

A: “We played soccer a lot. We had our goal outside and we just always played soccer.”

What was your community in Nigeria like?

A: “It was a rural community. It was houses with acres and a lot of land. We had like six neighbors so we always played. … We used to get scared when it got dark and it got dark fast so we would stay outside and play until it got dark.”

What is the most memorable memory you have of living in Nigeria?