Arizona defenders Rourke Freeburg, Treydan Stukes, Jaydin Young put on scholarship

Three defenders who are expected to play important roles for Arizona this season have received scholarships.

Rourke Freeburg, Treydan Stukes and Jaydin Young earned that distinction Wednesday. Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch set up a signing-day-esque ceremony for the three players, who are all from Arizona.

Freeburg, a fifth-year veteran, emerged as a starting outside linebacker for the Wildcats last year. He recorded 21 tackles, including 3.5 for losses. He begins the 2021 campaign as the backup to Christian Young at the hybrid “Viper” position.

Stukes appeared in three games as a freshman in 2020, recording eight tackles, including seven in the Territorial Cup. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has had high praise for Stukes, who has developed into the No. 3 outside cornerback behind Christian Roland-Wallace and Isaiah Rutherford.

Young, who played in four games as a freshman last year, has been running with the first team at safety since spring. He totaled six tackles in 2020.

Asked in spring about being overlooked coming out of Peoria Centennial High School, Young said:

“I try not to look at stuff like that. If they overlooked me, that's their loss. I'm not gonna take it personally I’m just gonna keep working.”

