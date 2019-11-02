Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) manages to get the pass off over Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp (56), left, and linebacker Avery Roberts (34) in the second quarter of their Pac12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2019.
They wore throwback uniforms. They changed defensive coordinators.
None of it has helped, at least so far.
Arizona trails Oregon State 35-19 at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
The Beavers had the ball six times and scored five touchdowns, including a seven-play, 92-yard march in the final minute of the half.
Jake Luton has completed 13 of 19 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon State has 385 total yards.
Clearly, this was not the result Kevin Sumlin was seeking when he fired DC Marcel Yates and promoted Chuck Cecil.
Arizona moved the ball but bogged down a handful of times in a game where it might need to score on every possession in the second half to have a chance.
Khalil Tate is 7 of 11 for 109 yards. Grant Gunnell, who entered on the third offensive series, is 3 of 4 for 56 yards and a touchdown.
OSU victimized the Cecil-led defense on the opening series. The Beavers drove 75 yards in nine plays. Luton’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins gave Oregon State a 7-0 lead. Luton’s 23-yard pass to Champ Flemings converted a third-and-6.
Arizona responded with a scoring drive of its own but had to settle for a field goal after a holding penalty wiped out a J.J. Taylor TD run. Two plays earlier, the Wildcats lost two offensive linemen – center Josh McCauley (knee) and guard Bryson Cain (ankle). Cain was starting for the injured Cody Creason, who isn’t dressed.
After the UA defense forced a three-and-out, another promising UA drive ended in a field goal. Tate’s 41-yard pass to Tavian Cunningham advanced the ball to the OSU 13. The drive stalled at the 10. Lucas Havrisik’s 27-yard field goal made it 7-6.
OSU scored again on Jermar Jefferson’s 1-yard TD run to make it 14-6. Gunnell entered at this point, following the same pattern as the Stanford game last week. He promptly led a touchdown drive. The score came on a swing pass to Gary Brightwell, who made a defender miss and raced 38 yards down the right sideline.
Sumlin elected to go for two, and the attempt failed, leaving the score at 14-12.
Another TD run by Jefferson, this one from 5 yards, boosted the Beavers’ lead to 21-12. Arizona answered with a penalty-aided scoring drive that ended with Taylor’s 3-yard TD run.
Two more OSU touchdowns gave the Beavers a 16-point lead at the break.
Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.