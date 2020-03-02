You are the owner of this article.
Arizona defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin leaves Wildcats for Colorado

Arizona Wildcats spring football practice

Arizona Wildcats cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin demonstrates a drill with Arizona Wildcats cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) during the University of Arizona Wildcats spring football practice.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Kevin Sumlin will need to fill another hole in Arizona's coaching staff for the 2020 season after the Star confirmed on Monday that defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin will join first-year Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell in a similar position. 

Colorado's decision to hire Martin was first reported by the Boulder Daily Camera's Brian Howell. 

Martin, who was the UA's full-time cornerbacks coach for two seasons, was moved to oversee Arizona's entire secondary once Sumlin hired defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, outside linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive line coach Stan Eggen. 

Known for his recruiting prowess, especially in Southern California, Martin has worked in the Pac-12 since he was a graduate assistant at USC in 2006. Since then, Martin has coached defensive backs at Washington, UCLA and, most recently, Arizona. 

The Star will have more on Martin's move later. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

