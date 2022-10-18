 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown enters transfer portal; vet is recovering from shoulder surgery

Arizona Wildcats defensive end JB Brown (12) is assisted in stretch before the NAU Lumberjacks vs. Arizona Wildcats football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, on Sept. 7, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Veteran Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown would have played a role in the Wildcats’ rotation this year but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during preseason camp.

Brown began his UA career in 2017. He has appeared in only four games over the past three seasons. Brown opted out of the pandemic-shortened ’20 season and appeared in the first four games last year before sitting out the rest of the campaign for reasons that have never been disclosed publicly.

Because the ’20 season doesn’t count toward any player’s eligibility and Brown preserved a redshirt last year he’d be able to play in 2023 as a seventh-year senior.

Brown finishes his UA career with 61 tackles, 14.5 stops for losses (including 6.5 sacks) and one forced fumble in 32 games.

The three Arizona players who’ve entered the portal since the season started — Brown, quarterback Jordan McCloud and tight end Alex Lines — are no longer listed on the Wildcats’ online roster.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

