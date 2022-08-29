Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown out for season; captains named for 2022

Arizona defensive lineman JB Brown is expected to miss the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury.

Brown was entering his “super senior” campaign with the Wildcats. He was slated to be part of the D-line rotation thanks to his experience and ability to play inside and outside.

Brown played in the first four games in 2021 before sitting out the rest of the season, preserving a redshirt year. He opted out of the 2020 season.

For his UA career, which began in 2017, Brown has appeared in 32 games and made 17 starts. He has 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

UA coach Jedd Fisch mentioned five interior linemen who are atop the depth chart heading into the opener Saturday at San Diego State: Kyon Barrs, Tiaoalii Savea, Paris Shand, Dion Wilson Jr. and Jacob Kongaika.

Fisch said Savea (undisclosed) should be available against the Aztecs after missing the latter portion of training camp.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Fisch said he is hopeful cornerback Treydan Stukes (lower body) will be able to play. Stukes got hurt Aug. 8 and missed the rest of camp.

Fisch announced five captains for the 2022 season, as voted upon by the team. Three play on offense, two on defense.

The five are: cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, safety Christian Young, defensive end Jalen Harris, offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and quarterback Jayden de Laura.