Arizona defensive lineman Regen Terry puts name in NCAA transfer portal
Arizona defensive lineman Regen Terry puts name in NCAA transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Defensive lineman Regen Terry, an in-state recruit whose career never took off at Arizona, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Terry was a highly regarded three-star prospect in the class of 2020 from Florence High School. He did not appear in a game during his two seasons as a Wildcat.

Terry initially was projected to be a defensive end but bulked up to 280-plus pounds at Arizona and never was able to carve out a role.

Terry is the 12th UA player to enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season. Arizona has added four players from the portal.

Arizona has done a good job of restocking its defensive line in recent years and is set to add six defensive linemen via the 2022 signing class.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Related to this story

