Arizona defensive lineman Regen Terry puts name in NCAA transfer portal

Defensive lineman Regen Terry, an in-state recruit whose career never took off at Arizona, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Terry was a highly regarded three-star prospect in the class of 2020 from Florence High School. He did not appear in a game during his two seasons as a Wildcat.

Terry initially was projected to be a defensive end but bulked up to 280-plus pounds at Arizona and never was able to carve out a role.

Terry is the 12th UA player to enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season. Arizona has added four players from the portal.

Arizona has done a good job of restocking its defensive line in recent years and is set to add six defensive linemen via the 2022 signing class.

