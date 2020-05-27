Arizona DL coach Stan Eggen on reuniting with Paul Rhoads, coaching during a pandemic and recruiting Von Miller

“We communicate. We keep our mics open so that I can ask them questions. I do my meetings, typically, in our meeting room, so I’ve got the video and I’ve got the whiteboard available. I don’t know if that helps them any, but it helps me.”

How well do you feel like you’ve gotten to know their personalities?

A: “As well as can be expected. I like to have some fun in there. I’ve always said I like to coach characters that have character, that have a little personality.

“It’s a little different because it’s not face to face. I want them to keep their video open so that I can see the feedback.

“To be a good or great listener, being coachable … you don’t just listen with your ears — you listen with your eyes and ears. I like to communicate that way.

“My expectations are for them to pay attention, to be locked in and to be as close to being in a meeting as we can be. This is the best that we can do. Let’s make the best out of it.”

What is the role of the interior defensive linemen in this scheme? What are their responsibilities?