Arizona DL Kyon Barrs, WR Jamarye Joiner to miss spring practice because of foot injuries
Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs chases down NAU quarterback Jeff Widener for a sack during their Sept. 18 game at Arizona Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Two key members of the Arizona Wildcats will miss spring practice after undergoing foot surgeries.

Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner will miss spring ball, UA coach Jedd Fisch announced Tuesday.

By getting the procedures done now, Fisch said, the hope is that Barrs and Joiner will be back for the start of training camp in early August.

Spring practice starts Wednesday. The team will then take a break for spring recess before returning to the field March 15.

Barrs, who will be a fourth-year junior in the fall, made All-Pac-12 second team last season after recording 33 tackles and a team-leading five sacks. He appeared in 10 games, including seven starts.

Joiner, who will be a fifth-year junior, has had two previous foot surgeries. The first took place in spring 2020, the second after spring practice last year. Joiner, who attended Cienega High School, missed most of training camp and the start of the ’21 season.

Joiner split time between receiver and quarterback in 2021. He caught four passes for 48 yards; rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown; and completed 4 of 10 passes for 89 yards and two scores.

In other injury-related news:

* Linebacker Jerry Roberts, who injured his leg in the next-to-last game of the season, will be a limited participant at the start of spring and could be full go by late March.

* Quarterbacks Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz, who both missed the second half of the season, are expected to be full participants.

* Offensive lineman Davis DiVall will not participate Wednesday because of what Fisch termed “personal issues.” DiVall’s status for the rest of spring is TBD.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

