Arizona DL Kyon Barrs, WR Jamarye Joiner to miss spring practice because of foot injuries

Two key members of the Arizona Wildcats will miss spring practice after undergoing foot surgeries.

Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner will miss spring ball, UA coach Jedd Fisch announced Tuesday.

By getting the procedures done now, Fisch said, the hope is that Barrs and Joiner will be back for the start of training camp in early August.

Spring practice starts Wednesday. The team will then take a break for spring recess before returning to the field March 15.

Barrs, who will be a fourth-year junior in the fall, made All-Pac-12 second team last season after recording 33 tackles and a team-leading five sacks. He appeared in 10 games, including seven starts.

Joiner, who will be a fifth-year junior, has had two previous foot surgeries. The first took place in spring 2020, the second after spring practice last year. Joiner, who attended Cienega High School, missed most of training camp and the start of the ’21 season.

Joiner split time between receiver and quarterback in 2021. He caught four passes for 48 yards; rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown; and completed 4 of 10 passes for 89 yards and two scores.