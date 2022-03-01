Arizona DT Kyon Barrs, WR Jamarye Joiner to miss spring ball; both expected back by fall

About that schedule ...

Fisch explained the advantages of Arizona’s unusual spring schedule.

After practicing Wednesday, the Wildcats won’t return to the field again until March 15. They’ll be off the entirety of the UA’s spring break.

But by having one practice this week, the coaches are able to spend 20 hours with the players instead of the standard offseason amount of eight. The Wildcats also will get extra time for strength and conditioning after practice concludes with the spring game April 9.

“We get an extra week at the front end,” Fisch said, “and then we get an extra week of conditioning on the back end.”

Fisch said the schedule won’t be changed because of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments – with one possible exception.

“If we are playing on Saturday, April 2, we will not be practicing on Saturday, April 2, at the same time, that I can promise you,” Fisch said.

The football team is scheduled to scrimmage at 7 p.m. that day, which is also the date of the men’s Final Four semifinals.

