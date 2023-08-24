Arizona Wildcats redshirt sophomore defensive end Jason Harris is no longer on the roster for this season.

As of Thursday, the 6-7, 252-pound Harris' bio page was removed from Arizona's online roster, and true freshman linebacker Taye Brown is now wearing the No. 6 jersey number.

Harris is the younger brother of former UA captain and defensive end Jalen Harris, and son of "Desert Swarm" linebacker Sean Harris and former UA women's basketball standout Cha-Ron Harris (formerly Cha-Ron Walker). Jalen Harris went undrafted in April, but signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent. In one NFL preseason game, Harris has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Jason Harris, a former Gilbert Higley High School two-sport star, committed to Colorado's 2020 recruiting class and selected the Buffaloes over the UA at the Under Armour All-American Game. Harris was one of two in-state recruits Kevin Sumlin visited with the “Swagcopter,” when the former UA head coach helicoptered to Higley’s 36-7 win over Goodyear Millennium during the 2019 season; the other was former UA defensive lineman and then-Florence star Regen Terry.

Following the pandemic-influenced 2020 season, Harris transferred from Colorado to Arizona in 2021 less than three weeks after head coach Jedd Fisch was hired.

In two seasons at Arizona, Harris logged three tackles and fell behind in the Wildcats' defensive line rotation. In Arizona's scrimmages during training camp, Harris displayed his pass-rushing ability and was consistently in the backfield during the third-team reps.