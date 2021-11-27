Arizona falls to ASU in Territorial Cup, 38-15; Wildcats finish season with 1-11 record

Daniels’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall – their second such hookup of the game – plus a 2-point conversion bumped ASU’s lead to 29-15. A safety – the result of a holding foul in the end zone on a punt – made it 31-15 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Following a familiar pattern, Arizona committed 12 penalties for 92 yards. The Wildcats also scored only one touchdown in five trips inside the red zone, continuing a season-long trend.

Arizona had one last glimmer of hope in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats had the ball at the ASU 23-yard line down 16 points. On first-and-10, Plummer forced a pass to the left side. Jones returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-15 with 9:49 to play.

The first half was typical of the 2021 Cats. Arizona entered the red zone three times and didn’t score a single touchdown. The Wildcats also committed a critical turnover.

With the score 7-6 in ASU’s favor in the second quarter, Arizona faced third-and-4 from its 34. Plummer was forced out of the pocket. Before Plummer could throw the ball away, Jones stripped it. The ball bounded to the 1, where ASU’s Tyler Johnson fell on it. Rachaad White crashed into the end zone on the next play to make it 14-6.